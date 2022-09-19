Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 7,319,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.