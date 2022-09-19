Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Holdings Increased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Cardlytics worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 138,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 819.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 138,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 133,670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 77,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Cardlytics Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. 1,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,737. The company has a market cap of $381.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $97.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,458 shares of company stock valued at $288,786 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.