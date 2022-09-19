CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 4,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

CareMax Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in CareMax by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,755 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after buying an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareMax by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 174,993 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

