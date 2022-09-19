Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,902. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.22. The company has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

