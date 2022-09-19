Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 608,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,563,953. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

