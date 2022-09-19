Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.69. 107,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,419,351. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

