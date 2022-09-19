Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $6,158,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $13,345,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 326.6% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 495,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 379,279 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $621,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,175. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

