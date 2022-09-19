Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Land worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,685. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

