Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 434,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

CARS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $753.92 million, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,954,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

