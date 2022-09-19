CashHand (CHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CashHand (CHND) traded up 72.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. CashHand has a total market cap of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00160340 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
