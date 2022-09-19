Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in August

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,263,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 992,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,638.0 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (CSIOF)
