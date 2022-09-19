Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.95. 120,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

