CBC.network Trading Down 3.8% This Week (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.37 million and $38,410.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,463.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010460 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00078816 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

