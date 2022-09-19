CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in CDW by 2.3% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
