CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in CDW by 2.3% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

CDW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.68. The company had a trading volume of 454,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.