Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $161.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.71.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Celanese Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

