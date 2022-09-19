Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 2,882 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. 126,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

