Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ILTB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,328. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

