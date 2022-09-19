Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 494.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 46.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $334,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $127.72. 152,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,229. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

