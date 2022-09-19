Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 10,874 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $37.42. 208,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.