Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after purchasing an additional 718,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.02. 71,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,949. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $131.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.