Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 940 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

SLYG stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $72.90. 793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,716. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

