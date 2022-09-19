CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.94

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,590 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 905,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.