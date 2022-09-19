Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,059 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Chubb by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,948,000 after acquiring an additional 119,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

