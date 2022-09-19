CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CITIC Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CTPCY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. 535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237. CITIC has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

