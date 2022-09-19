Citigroup Increases Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $13.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,919 shares of company stock worth $2,038,350 in the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

