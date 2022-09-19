ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $303,192.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,866.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.55.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 85.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

