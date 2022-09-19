CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

