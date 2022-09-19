Comparing American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) & Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) and American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -5.12% -4.33% -1.66% American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $158.42 million 0.00 -$110.14 million ($0.98) N/A American Noble Gas $80,000.00 38.20 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vantage Drilling and American Noble Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Noble Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vantage Drilling.

Risk and Volatility

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vantage Drilling and American Noble Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Vantage Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

