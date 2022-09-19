Comparing SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05% Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 4.88 -$71.96 million -0.69 -3.96 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.16 $371.00 million $37.66 1.29

Risk & Volatility

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SmartRent has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SmartRent and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of 6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 153.36%. Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats SmartRent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

