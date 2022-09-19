Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 29,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,790,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Compass Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

