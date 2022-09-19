Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Update

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 13,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.16. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

