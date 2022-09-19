Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Update

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 13,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Insider Activity at Confluent
In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Confluent Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.16. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
