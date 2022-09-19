Convex CRV Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.85 Million (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004750 BTC on major exchanges. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $27.85 million and approximately $10,680.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

