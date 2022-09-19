Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $64,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,179,000 after acquiring an additional 485,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.32. 43,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,608. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

