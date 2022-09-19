Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Up 24.4% in August

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.73 million, a PE ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

