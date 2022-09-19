Cosmos Price Tops $15.87 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $831.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $15.87 or 0.00082067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00089404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007656 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008840 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

