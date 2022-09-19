Cosmos Price Tops $15.87 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $831.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $15.87 or 0.00082067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00089404 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020972 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031755 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007656 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008840 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.