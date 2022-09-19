Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,875,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

