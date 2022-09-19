Country Trust Bank Buys 16,745 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $49.89. 2,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.