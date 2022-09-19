Country Trust Bank Buys 5,385 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 267.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.08. 127,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,185,278. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

