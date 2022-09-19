Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROP traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $380.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

