Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,314,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.52. 44,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $174.96 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

