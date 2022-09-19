Country Trust Bank Has $403,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.77. 14,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average of $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

