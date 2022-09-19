Country Trust Bank Has $58.01 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306,004 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned 0.18% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $58,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $107.09. 161,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,697,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $136.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

