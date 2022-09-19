Country Trust Bank Has $95.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,286 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $95,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

