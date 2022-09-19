Country Trust Bank Purchases 3,175 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.98. 294,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,502,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $371.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

