Country Trust Bank Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,378,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,734,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 138,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,058,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,094,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 115,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,964,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.