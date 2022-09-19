Cowen Trims MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of MYTE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.20.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
