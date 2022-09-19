Cowen Trims MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MYTE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

