CPCoin (CPC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,175.00

CPCoin (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. CPCoin has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $12,175.00 worth of CPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,453.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010466 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00062743 BTC.

CPCoin Profile

CPCoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a coin. CPCoin’s official Twitter account is @cpchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.