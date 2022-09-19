Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR) Insider Paul Dwyer Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR – Get Rating) insider Paul Dwyer acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,350,000.00 ($944,055.94).
Credit Clear Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.
Credit Clear Company Profile
