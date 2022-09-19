Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR) Insider Paul Dwyer Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR – Get Rating) insider Paul Dwyer acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,350,000.00 ($944,055.94).

Credit Clear Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Get Credit Clear alerts:

Credit Clear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Credit Clear Limited engages in the development and implementation of receivables management systems; and provision of receivable collection services. It offers a digital billing and communication technology platform that helps organizations to drive financial outcomes by changing the way customers manage their re-payments through a user experience that the market demands in a digital age.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Clear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.