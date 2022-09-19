Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.89.

TSE CR traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.78. 242,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,896. The firm has a market cap of C$905.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

