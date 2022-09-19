Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 1,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cricut by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after buying an additional 776,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 296,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cricut by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cricut by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cricut by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.